Mississippi can be famously, or infamously, slow to change. Depending on who you ask, this stubbornness can be a source of pride or frustration. Maybe even both.
But change is almost always inevitable, and adapting to it is often key to survival.
Take, for instance, this week’s 1A centerpiece on the long-term, steady growth of the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library. In a world where many, if not most of us have instant access to just about any and all the information we can possibly need with a few taps on a screen, libraries, as bastions of knowledge, would seem to have outlived their usefulness. After all, who needs books these days? There’s an app for that.
Of course, as anyone who’s visited the local library in the past couple of decades can tell you (and statistically, there are a lot of you), libraries are far more than books. They’re a place to catch up on the latest movies. They’re your first stop when researching your ancestry. They’re internet cafes. They’re job centers. They’re classrooms. They’re meeting places. They’re venues.
According to Jeffrey Martin, head librarian of the Itawamba County Pratt Memorial Library, the local library is as busy as it’s been. The number of items circulated from the previous to current fiscal year – which includes both physical and digital media – increased by more than 7,000. Computer sessions are up. So is the circulation among ebooks and audiobooks. And the library recently received a $10,000 grant to start a STEM-based education series.
Martin explicitly attributes this growth to the library’s embrace of change.
“The library does not resist change, but instead, adapts to change,” he told The Times.
It’s a good philosophy, one that’s helped libraries across the country thrive. Including Mississippi’s.