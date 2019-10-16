We here at The Times are nothing if not traditionalists. We are a newspaper, after all.
Not that we eschew change. Far from it. We recognize the importance of growth, of adapting to match changes in society, technology, attitudes and the like. The world is in constant motion. We have to staying moving in order to avoid falling flat on our faces.
That said, we also see the good in holding on to some things. The modern world places very little value in permanence and excessive value in disposability. Entire business models are built on keeping us from keeping things, pushing us to replace our phones, televisions, media collections, kitchen counters, appliances … just about everything … every few years.
Which is why we applaud people like Kirkville Community’s Derek Jones and his passion for restoring family Bibles. Through his hobby-turned-business, Jones restores these precious, invaluable family heirlooms by painstakingly rebinding them. We hesitate to say he makes them good as new, because when he’s done with them, they’re better than that. Something new lacks history, personal importance, character. What Jones does preserves all of that, but also makes the books he rebinds functional again.
It’s not as if, should Jones hang up his awl and call it quits, people won’t be able to get their hands on a copy of the Bible. It takes a few taps on a phone screen to replace that aging copy of the Good Book with one that’s pristine. But there’s value in maintaining what we have, in keeping an object with history – be it a vinyl record or an article of clothing or a piece of furniture or a family Bible – instead of replacing it when its a little worn.
Just because something can be replaced doesn’t mean it’s disposable. We should always recognize the value of what we already have, no matter how shiny something new may be.