The Old Man hummed to himself as he worked in his welding shop, measuring the square tubing he turned into ornamental iron fence. He’d been officially retired for years but did welding work when fishing or growing a garden didn’t get in the way. At first he had worked under a tree in the smokehouse turn of his driveway. Later, to avoid unwanted oversight from his wife, he poured a concrete floor in what had been a milk barn and moved his welding operation down the hill.
By the time the Boy was of a size to be useful in the brute force labor department, the Old Man’s work surrounded much of Tupelo’s First United Methodist Church and graced the stairs and sight lines of many a beautiful home.
In most regards, the Old Man was not meticulous by nature. Just the opposite. He could be absent-minded and forgetful, but he never declared done any but the very best of work. As a result, inefficiency played such a large role in his business operation, it should have had its name next to his on a sign. No customer ever received shoddy work. They just received work that arrived somewhat later than they’d probably preferred. If this bothered the Old Man, he did a good job of hiding it.
As the Old Man measured and hummed, the Boy held part of the railing in place, and he held his peace on everything else. He was hot and bored in equal measure.
“Enjoying yourself?” the Old Man asked.
The Boy took a deep breath and didn’t answer.
“I know you don’t want to do this, but you wouldn’t be doing anything else useful if you weren’t here,” the Old Man went on.
“I can see you enjoy it, though,” the Boy said. “I mean, you’re retired. You don’t have to do this.”
“It is satisfying to have done it,” the Old Man said. “Getting paid is always fun and, depending on the client, it can be a relief to finally be through, but learning to enjoy the actual work itself takes deciding to enjoy it on purpose.”
“Why would you do that?” the Boy asked.
“You’ll miss out on too much of life if you don’t,” the Old Man said. “Look, you’ll eventually have to get a real job. Hopefully it’ll be something you mostly enjoy, but anything you get paid to do can’t be all fun. Otherwise, people would pay to do it instead of the other way around.
“Doing something well means taking pride in the work. It has to be something you’re willing to do your best on. You have to drive dirt and burnt
motor oil under your fingernails. You have to grind it into the callouses on your hands. If you learn to be pleased when things are coming together and the work is going well, or even going at all, you can be happy.”