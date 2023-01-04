Residents who are considering a run for elected office in Itawamba County will need to make up their minds by the end of January. Qualifying began Tuesday at 8 a.m. and ends Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Newsletters

Harvey.parson@djournal.com

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

