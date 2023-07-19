Aubrey Best, an Ole Miss student, helps kids at the Foodies Club Camp make puffy paint to add to their pretend ice cream cones. The weeklong camp was part of a series of summer camps at the University of Mississippi Museum in Oxford.
University of Mississippi Digital Imaging Services
University of Mississippi Digital Imaging Services
Denver Bridwell of Oxford Creamery explains to kids at the Foodies Club Camp how salt and ice help make ice cream.
University of Mississippi Digital Imaging Services
Sophia Thomas, left, and Caroline Burklow transfer their homemade ice cream from ziptop bags to serving cups at the Foodies Club Camp.
University of Mississippi Digital Imaging Services
Elementary students share art supplies at the Foodies Club Camp in Oxford last Wednesday.
University of Mississippi Digital Imaging Services
On Tuesday, each student made a box of plaster "chocolates" using tagboard, paper maché and paint.
University of Mississippi Digital Imaging Services
OXFORD – A group of elementary kids got a chance to blend food and art last week at the Foodies Club Camp at the University of Mississippi Museum in Oxford.
The museum offered a variety of learning opportunities for kids in first through fifth grades during June and July.
"With all of our camps, I'm trying to connect them to some cross-curricular content," said Rosa Salas Gonzalez, the museum's curator of education. "We want to let them do things they're comfortable with, but also push them to be creative."
Each morning, the 16 students did a taste test, where they tried a food, then recorded and rated their experience on paper.
"One day, they tasted red Gala apples and green Granny Smiths," Salas Gonzalez said. "They talked about the difference in taste – sweet and sour – and how both were crisp. We let the kids come up with their own observations."
On Tuesday, the students tasted hot cocoa, and then made a box of plaster "chocolates" using tagboard, paper maché and paint.
Wednesday, the Foodies Club Camp got a visit from Denver Bridwell of Oxford Creamery, who explained how ice cream is made. The students also prepared a list of questions to ask Bridwell, like How do you make waffle cones? How do you keep ice cream cold? and Whose idea is it to make different flavors?
But the best part of the day was when the students got to make their own homemade ice cream in plastic ziptop bags using half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, ice and kosher salt.
After the bags of ice cream were shaken vigorously for several minutes, the kids opened them up and tasted their creations. Then, they got to name them.
Can you say Mash-Up Rainbow Chocolate Skittles?
On Thursday, they took a field trip to a garden, and on Friday, they made space paper collages and decorated sugar cookies.
Ole Miss students helped run each camp, which lasted from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
"We have to be more conscious abut making learning more engaging to kids," Salas Gonzalez said. "Physically being involved in the process of creating something – it makes it more interesting to them."
