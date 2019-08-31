MEMPHIS • Benito Jones wants Ole Miss fans to know this is not last year’s defense.
“We probably shocked a lot of people today,” the senior nose tackle said, following his team’s 15-10 season-opening loss Saturday to Memphis. “I think they thought we’d be the same defense we were last year.
“We’ve improved a lot.”
Jones intercepted a pass, recorded three tackles, including one for a loss. He also had a quarterback hurry.
“We still have a lot of room to improve,” Jones said. “Our goal each week is the get better.”
The Rebels, who were ranked near the bottom of the SEC in defense the last two seasons, have a new coordinator in former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre.
“The team I watched on film from last year wouldn’t have kept battling,” MacIntyre said. “I think (head coach Matt Luke) has developed an unbelievable culture to keep fighting.”
With its offense struggling all afternoon, the Rebels’ fortunes hung on its defense, which spent 82 plays – and surrendered 364 yards – on the smoking-hot artificial turf of the Liberty Bowl.
“Overall, especially the defensive front, we played stout and tough. They got after it,” MacIntyre said.
Memphis took an early 7-0 lead when the Rebels were called for two 15-yard penalties – one facemask, one roughing the passer. The TD came on a quarterback sneak.
Huge mistakes
“The two penalties in the first half that gave them a touchdown was disappointing,” MacIntyre said. “We were swarming to the ball, trying to get there … there was effort.”
The second Memphis score came on a 37-yard drive in the second quarter.
“They were getting stops and keeping us in the football game,” Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke said. “We had 21, 22 snaps in the first half and (Memphis) had like 45. The defense was on the field the whole time.”
One stop the Rebels didn’t make came on a 4-and-2 at the Ole Miss 47 with under four minutes remaining. Memphis executed a shovel pass and kept its game-clinching drive alive.
“We needed to stop them on that last drive and didn’t,” MacIntyre said. “I should have done a better job, made a couple of calls to get us out of there … and give us a chance to go score and win the game.”