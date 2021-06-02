Former Mississippi State standout Ally Ewing won’t be the only representative of the Bulldogs in the field as the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open gets started today at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
MSU sophomore Abbey Daniel was the first-place medalist at a U.S. Open qualifying event in Illinois.
"Competing in the U.S. Open is something I have dreamed about since I started playing golf,” said Daniel. "As someone with professional aspirations, it will be an opportunity to test my game against the best in the world.”
Mississippi State coach Charlie Ewing, Ally’s husband, will be on the bag this week for Daniel. The Ewings celebrated their first anniversary on Sunday as she won the inaugural LPGA Match-Play event in Las Vegas for her second pro title in seven months.
“This is really special to have one current and one former Mississippi State golfer in the field at the U.S. Women’s Open this week,” Charlie Ewing said. “As a program, we are so grateful to be so well represented on such a big stage.”
This will be Ally Ewing’s sixth U.S. Women’s Open; her best performance at the major championship is a tie for 10th in 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston. She’s currently ranked No. 15 in the world.
“The U.S. Open, it's just the premier event for me,” said Ewing, who's from Fulton. "It's our national championship, so I always have a very excited feel.”
Coming off last week, when she played 122 holes over five days, Ewing said she was being careful to be well rested before today’s start. “Really fun to have a Mississippi State player in the field, so it will be a fun week,” she said.