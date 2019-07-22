FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. • Defense looked to be a rising strength for the Atlanta Falcons in their 2016 Super Bowl season and especially in their return to the playoffs in 2017.
A wave of devastating injuries that began with the opening game of 2018 crushed that momentum.
Now that the injured players are healing, linebacker Deion Jones said the Falcons’ defense has to prove itself again.
“That chip is on our shoulders,” Jones said before Atlanta’s training camp opened on Monday.
Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken right foot in the Falcons’ loss to Philadelphia to open last season. Another key starter, safety Keanu Neal, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game. The Falcons’ other starting safety, Ricardo Allen, also was lost for the season before the first month was over.
Jones returned for the final five games, but it was too late to save the depleted Falcons from a 7-9 finish.
The Falcons were cautious with some key players in the offseason. Jones and Allen were observers in the minicamp while Neal’s snaps were limited.
Jones’ path to full health was unusual. He had surgery following the injury before making his return late last season and then moving back into a rehab schedule.
“I’m feeling real good,” Jones said. “I just can’t wait to get back out there.”
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was also an observer in the minicamp after he skipped organized team activities.
The Falcons showed their faith in both with recent contract extensions.
Jarrett agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension last Monday. “It was perfect timing to get that out of way before camp,” he said Monday. “We’re excited to be back to work.”
Jones got a four-year, $57 million extension two days later that includes $34 in guaranteed money and carries through the 2023 season.
Head coach Dan Quinn has taken over the defense this season. He said is looking forward to having the full unit healthy for the first time in almost a year.
“I think we’ve had really good practices,” Quinn said. “ I would imagine it would get that much better, adding Grady and Deion and Ricardo and Keanu back into it in a full-time swing.”
Perhaps no player is more important to Atlanta’s hopes of a defensive resurgence than Jones, the signal-caller for the unit whose speed provides big-play potential. He tied for fourth in the league with 138 tackles in 2017.
At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, Jones ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at his pro day at LSU in 2016. It was good news for Jones and the Falcons when he returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown in a win over Arizona after returning late last season.
“Yeah, for sure, the speed is still there,” Jones said.