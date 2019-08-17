Falkner Eagles
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 5-7, 4-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Ty Priest (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ryan Caviness, LB/OL, Sr.
• Led the team with 120 tackles and 2 sacks.
Zion Grizzard, RB/LB, Jr.
• Totaled 378 all-purpose yards with 2 TDs; added 19 tackles and 1 INT on defense.
Cody Johnson, QB/DL, Sr.
• Moves to QB for the first time in his career.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ty Priest was promoted to lead the program after the departure of Quess Hood, who will be the offensive coordinator at Potts Camp. Brad Barnes comes in from Smithville as the defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
The Eagles bring back just one player from last season who found the end zone. Falkner scored 58 TDs last season, with Zion Grizzard (Jr.) having one rushing TD to go with one receiving TD, and he is the leading returner in yards in both categories.
Cody Johnson (Sr.) takes over at QB for the first time after mainly playing defense last season. Center Jeremiah Mitchell (Jr.) will be joined by Ryan Caviness (Sr.), Bryce Damstra (Jr.) and Shane O'Dell (So.) as the only experienced lineman.
DEFENSE
Success on this side will depend on the size and depth of the line, led by Tristan Sanford (Sr.), who had a team-best 4 tackles-for-loss last season.
The unit will align in a 3-3 stack or a 3-5 hybrid look with the middle linebacker position nailed down by Caviness.
The secondary features returning starters in Austin Sullivan (Jr.), Zay Hudson (Jr.) and Paden Nance (So.). The Eagles had just five interceptions last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Mitchell will handle the kickoff duties, while Caviness will punt. Priest said that the field goal kicking situation is still up for grabs.
Both Sullivan and Hudson will handle the punt and kickoff returns. Hudson handled just one return last season, which he took for a 63-yard touchdown.
X-FACTOR
The Eagles must find a way to replace the offensive production they lost from last season.
COACH SPEAK
“We have to rebuild in a lot of areas, but if we dedicate ourselves we can find success throughout the season.” – Ty Priest