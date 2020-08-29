Falkner Eagles
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record: 2-8, 2-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Jeff Anglin (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Benton Hopkins, QB/LB, Jr.
• Threw for 532 yards and 7 TDs in limited action last season.
Zion Grizzard, RB/LB, Sr.
• Returns as a three-year starter in the backfield.
Austin Sullivan, WR/DB, Sr.
• Finished with 3 INTs last season and is the top returner in catches and yards at WR.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Jeff Anglin takes over for the Eagles after a one-year stint from Ty Priest. Anglin, who was an assistant at Biggersville last year, is Falkner's third head coach in as many years.
Brad Barnes returns as the defensive coordinator. Michael Story, Kendrick Williams and Stan Horton round out the staff as paraprofessionals.
OFFENSE
The Eagles bring back the tandem of QB Benton Hopkins (Jr.) and tailback Zion Grizzard (Sr.), who they will rely on for most of their offensive production. Out wide, Austin Sullivan (Sr.) returns as the leading receiver with guys like Brayden Moore (Fr.) and Ashton Matthews (So.) expected to contribute as well.
Along the line, Jeremiah Mitchell (Sr.) will be joined by Shane O'Dell (Jr.), J.D. Jordan (Sr.) and Bricen Stroupe (Sr.) with some experience.
DEFENSE
Mitchell is the heart and soul of the Eagles' defense, as evidenced by his being second on the team in tackles last season from his tackle position. In the Eagles' 3-3 stack alignment, Jordan and Brady Bostick (Fr.) will fill out the line as Logan Wilbanks (So.) and Grizzard control most of the linebacking corps.
Sullivan leads the charge in the secondary, filled out by Matthews and Moore. The Eagles gave up 34.2 points per game last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Mitchell and Hopkins both will split duties as the punter and kicker with Sullivan the main candidate for returns.
X-FACTOR
Falkner will play 12 freshmen this season. Their maturation rate will be critical toward the team's success.
COACH SPEAK
“Our goal is to go at least .500. Anything over that is a plus. If we can get some wins early that will build our confidence, especially as being a young team.” – Jeff Anglin
Dillon Barnes