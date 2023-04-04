SENATOBIA – Sixteen Northwest Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame inductees were honored by the college's Board of Trustees during the March meeting on Thursday, March 9. Hall of Fame selection is the highest honor a student can achieve at Northwest.
The honorees are a fully Mississippian panel, made up of students based on their academic and extracurricular involvements in student life at Northwest. The nominations for Hall of Fame are submitted by Northwest instructors and voted on by a committee.
Eleven students are from the Senatobia campus.
Savannah Flores of Brandon is a graduate of Northwest Rankin High School. She will soon be completing an Associate of the Arts in theatre and hopes after graduation to move to Nashville to pursue a career in music. She's an officer in NW Players Club, a member of PTK, NW Entertainers, NW Singers, Speech & Theatre Productions, and the Wesley Foundation.
Jamessia Hankins of Grenada is studying business. A graduate of Grenada High School, she will attend the University of Mississippi after graduating from Northwest. She hopes to become a director of Human Resources one day. She's a member of PTK, Baptist Student Union and is a Northwest Pathfinder.
Dakoyta Lesure of New Albany is on the general biology pathway. She graduated from New Albany High School. Her future plans include continuing her education at Jackson State University to finish her undergraduate degree, and afterwards, she hopes to attend Meharry Medical School to become a dermatologist. Lesure is a member of TRIO, and the Wesley Foundation. She's also a Northwest Pathfinder and a Student Government Officer.
Gracie Mettetal of Sardis is a graduate of Magnolia Heights School. She is studying biology and plans to continue her education in biology at the University of Mississippi. After undergrad, she hopes to get accepted into pharmacy school, and eventually become a pharmacist. She's a member of PTK, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, softball captain, and Homecoming Court. She's also a Northwest Pathfinder.
Seth Matlock of Nesbit is enrolled in the music education pathway. He is a graduate of Classical Conversations homeschool program. Matlock's plans after Northwest are to finish his undergraduate degree at Mississippi State University, and then he hopes to attain a Ph.D. to become a choir director and teach at a university. He's a member of PTK and NW Singers. He's also a Theta Sigma Chapter Officer.
Victor Ordonez of Hernando is studying pre-nursing. He's a graduate of Hernando High School, and after Northwest is planning on attending nursing school at Mississippi University for Women this fall. He hopes to work as a travel nurse and hopes to help bring medical care to people who cannot afford healthcare. He's a member of PTK, Theta Sigma, Student Government Association, Residence Hall Association, the Wesley Foundation, and a Residence Assistant.
Casiah Pegues of Senatobia is studying elementary education. A graduate of Senatobia High School, she plans on continuing her education at Mississippi State University, where she will study kinesiology to become an athletic trainer. At MSU, she hopes to join the ROTC program and commit to becoming an officer in the United States Army. She's a member of TRIO, PTK, NWEA, and is a Student Government Officer.
Madison Sadler of Southaven is studying elementary education. She's a graduate of DeSoto Central High School. After studying at Northwest, she plans to continue her education at the University of Mississippi DeSoto campus to obtain a bachelor's degree in elementary education. After that, she hopes to further her education by getting a master's degree in literacy. She serves as NWEA's President, a member of PTK, and she is also an officer in Theta Sigma and Ranger Book Club.
Konnie Suggs of Tunica is a graduate of Rosa Fort High School and is studying nursing at Northwest. After Northwest, she plans to continue her education at Baptist Health Science University where she will obtain a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She hopes to eventually work in labor and delivery. A member of PTK, NW Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, and Ranger Marching Band.
Mary Hellen Wilkerson of Tunica is on the general college pathway. She is hoping to get into Northwest's nursing program to become a registered nurse and afterwards get her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Delta State University or University of Memphis. She hopes in the future to become a surgical or ER nurse. She serves as PTK President, Theta Sigma Club President, and as a member of NW Singers.
Brianna Thomas of Sarah is enrolled in the cosmetology program and is a graduate of Strayhorn High School. After Northwest, she hopes to expand her knowledge of cosmetology and business so that one day she can open her own salon. She is a member of the Cosmetology Club.
Four of the Northwest Hall of Fame honorees are from DeSoto Center.
Sara Ann Hill of Pope, a graduate of South Panola High School, is studying hotel and restaurant management technology. She is hoping to continue working at her present job with Oliver Hospitality, who owns a boutique hotel in Oxford called the Chancellor's House. She hopes to advance in the company as she continues her education. She's a part of DECA and PTK.
Patrick Jones of Olive Branch is a graduate of Olive Branch High School. Jones is studying accounting, and he plans to transfer to the University of Mississippi after Northwest. He hopes to intern in the field before pursuing a full-time job at an accounting firm, either in tax or audits. He serves an officer in both PTK and Alpha Gamma Chi.
C.W. Weaver of Nesbit, a graduate of DeSoto Central High School, is studying computer science. After Northwest, he wants to pursue a bachelor's degree at a university, and then he hopes to attend graduate school for astrophysics. His goal is to help locate exoplanets, and he hopes one day to work for NASA. He serves as Desoto Book Club President and a member of PTK.
McKenzie Wells of Hernando is enrolled in the practical nursing program. After Northwest, she hopes to work in an emergency department as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) before continuing her registered nurse (RN) education. She's also an active member of the Mississippi Army National Guard and plans to reenlist this October for another six years.
One Hall of Fame student is from Lafayette-Yalobusha Technical Center in Oxford.
Dixee Drewery of Falkner is studying surgical technology. A graduate of Falkner High School, Drewery said her plan is to "be the best I can be," stating that her heart is for helping others and she wants to help others achieve their goals as much as she hopes to achieve her own. She's a member of Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, PTK, Surgical Technology Club, Homecoming Court and is a Northwest Pathfinder.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.