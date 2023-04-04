rip-2023-04-04-news-nwcc-hof-1

Northwest Mississippi Community College has selected 16 students as members of the 2022-23 Hall of Fame, including: first row, from left, Dakoyta Lesure of New Albany, Dixee Drewery of Falkner, Madison Sadler of Southaven, Mary Hellen Wilkerson of Tunica, McKenzie Wells of Hernando, Sara Ann Hill of Pope, Brianna Thomas of Sarah, Jamessia Hankins of Grenada, Konnie Suggs of Tunica and Savannah Flores of Brandon; second row, from left, Seth Matlock, C.W. Weaver, both of Nesbit, Patrick Jones of Olive Branch, Grace Mettetal of Sardis, Victor Ordonez of Hernando and Casiah Pegues of Senatobia.

 By Alyssa Pirani

SENATOBIA – Sixteen Northwest Mississippi Community College Hall of Fame inductees were honored by the college's Board of Trustees during the March meeting on Thursday, March 9. Hall of Fame selection is the highest honor a student can achieve at Northwest.

