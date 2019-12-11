It did not take Floroida Atlantic long to find a replacement for Lane Kiffin.
Willie Taggart was hired by FAU on Wednesday, a week before the early signing day and only four days after Kiffin left the Owls for Ole Miss.
"I'm looking forward to long-term success here,” Taggart, 43, said in a statement. "I think our players and the university deserve that commitment."
FAU is Taggart's fourth school in less than four years. He’s 58-62 with one bowl appearance in 10 seasons as a head coach, with stops at Western Kentucky (2010-12), South Florida (2013-16), Oregon (20-17) and Florida State (2018-19) – which fired him in November.