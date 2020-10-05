JACKSON • A federal judge overseeing the compliance of Mississippi’s mental health care system with federal disability laws has questioned why a state agency has yet to fill a key position designed to help evaluate the state’s mental health services.
During a Friday status hearing about ongoing litigation between the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Mississippi regarding the state's community mental health centers, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves expressed concern that the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration (MDFA) has not yet appointed someone as coordinator of mental health accessibility.
State lawmakers created the position of coordinator of mental health accessibility during this past legislative session to help evaluate the status of mental health services offered in Mississippi counties. The legislation passed with wide bipartisan support and gave MDFA 30 days from the time the bill became law to appoint someone.
Although the bill was signed into law in early July, the department still has not appointed anyone to the position.
“I do think it’s beyond time to have someone there, and I’m just trying to figure out why someone isn’t there yet,” Judge Carlton Reeves said at the Friday hearing, adding that he will likely make a formal inquiry into the vacant position.
The coordinator will play a vital role in reshaping the state’s mental health services and will largely be responsible for reviewing the structure of mental health centers, evaluating which mental health services are offered in counties, reviewing financial statements, and moving counties to a different community mental health region if a certain region’s services are inadequate.
State Sen. Hob Bryan, a Democrat from Amory, serves as chairman of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee and authored the legislation that created the new position. Bryan said that it’s his understanding that MDFA has informally hired someone, but the agency is still trying to make the appointment comply with state personnel board rules.
Bryan said the state personnel board will meet on Oct. 15, and is set to approve a hire. The coordinator will officially be working for the state by the end of the month.
“My hope is that, No. 1, this helps us carry out the goal of getting good, quality care to the people who need it,” Bryan said. “My second goal is that this will help alleviate some of the items in the lawsuit.”
Gilda Reyes, a spokesperson for MDFA, said in a statement the agency is resolving a funding issue with the coordinator position and anticipates that the vacant position will be filled in the coming weeks. Reyes did not elaborate on the specifics of the funding issue.
Earlier this year, Reeves appointed Dr. Michael Hogan as a special master to implement changes to bring the state’s mental health department into compliance with the ADA guidelines. On Friday, Reeves expressed concern that if the coordinator is not appointed shortly, he or she could potentially disrupt the progress that Hogan and others have already made with mental health care improvements.
There are 14 different community mental health regions throughout the state, which means there are 14 different institutions that provide mental health services to the state’s 82 counties in addition to the state hospitals.
Most of these community centers have their own boards with county representatives on them. According to the bill, the coordinator will be responsible for communicating with these boards and local representatives about mental health services.
In September 2019, Reeves ruled that Mississippi’s mental health system was in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act because there were inadequate resources in Mississippi communities to treat people with mental illnesses effectively.
“Despite the state’s episodic improvement, it operates a system that unlawfully discriminates against persons with serious mental illness,” Judge Reeves wrote in the opinion. The opinion concluded that Mississippians with mental illness were essentially being segregated to state-run hospitals instead of being treated within community centers.
Hogan and attorneys for the state said that they anticipate there will be significant progress on the state’s mental health system by the end of the year and for even more progress to occur by February 2021.