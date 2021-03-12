LOUISVILLE, Ky. • Their numbers have dwindled since protesters first flooded Louisville's streets after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her home a year ago, but their push for justice has never waned.
A federal investigation of the shooting that has been quietly proceeding could be their last chance.
"We can't expect people to continue to emotionally and mentally keep moving forward when there hasn't been any justice yet for Breonna Taylor," said Rep. Attica Scott, a state lawmaker who was tear-gassed and arrested during summer protests in the city. "We've been failed every single time from every level of government, and we need a freaking break."
That could come in the form of the ongoing inquiry by the U.S. Department of Justice, which appears to have expanded well beyond the actions of the three police officers who fired their guns into Taylor's home on March 13, 2020. Last year, a grand jury formed by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron charged one officer with putting Taylor's neighbors in danger but issued no charges related to her death.
The warrant that sent the police to Taylor's home was not part of Cameron's criminal investigation, but that document and how it was obtained are under review by federal investigators. And there are signs the investigation could range into the Louisville police response to protests after the shooting.
Taylor's death initially flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis shut down society, but George Floyd's death in Minnesota and the release of a chilling 911 call from Taylor's boyfriend in late May sparked interest in the case.
Months of protests, police reforms and investigations followed. The city banned controversial "no-knock" warrants, hired a new police chief and paid a $12 million settlement to Taylor's mother. Two of the officers who fired shots were dismissed from the department, along with a detective who sought the warrant.
Through it all, protesters continued to chant, "Arrest the Cops!" But that hasn't happened.
The federal investigation into her death will be "slow and methodical," experts said, examining everything from what the officers may have been thinking that night to how they were trained leading up to the shooting.
"The civil rights investigation will turn the whole situation upside-down," said Cynthia Deitl, the former head of the FBI's civil rights unit who has overseen similar police shooting probes. "You look at everything — everything the officers ever learned."
"It takes time to build a case against police officers," Deitl said.
After Taylor's front door was breached by officers, her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.
The FBI has declined to comment on specifics of the investigation, but there are signs that other actions by the Louisville Metro Police Department have drawn their attention. That includes the response to citizen protests, especially in late May and early June when the city was under a curfew and officers patrolled the streets in force.