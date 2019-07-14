New Orleans • Federal officials say the response to Tropical Depression Barry has gone well, although they remain concerned about the risks of flooding and heavy rainfall.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan says he was briefed on the storm and response efforts Sunday afternoon.
Neil Jacobs of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said significant rainfall is expected to fall as the storm continues moving inland.
McAleenan said officials are keeping a close watch over Barry, but are optimistic. He praised Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and local officials for their response to the storm.
Officials say there have been 13 rescues and nearly 90,000 customers in Louisiana remain without power. Of the 23 shelters still open, fewer than 300 people remained.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded the storm in a Sunday afternoon advisory and removed all tropical storm warnings.
Forecasters said Barry’s maximum winds are down to 35 mph (55 kph). Its center was about 20 miles (35 kilometers) north-northeast of Shreveport in northwest Louisiana.
The National Weather Service says flooding rains and tornadoes are happening well east and south of the storm’s center and should continue into today as what remains of Barry moves north into western Arkansas.
As Barry slowly moves away, storms well away from the center have prompted a rash of tornado warnings.
The warnings were in the outer bands of the storms just east of Baton Rouge and in Mississippi.
Some trees were knocked down and minor damage reported to buildings in East Baton Rouge and Denham Springs, but no serious damage or injuries have been reported.
Louisiana authorities say that a family they tried to rescue from high water was doing OK and preferred to stay in their home.
KTBS-TV reported that rescuers tried Saturday night to reach the family near Franklin, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Lafayette.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office was eventually able to reach the family, but they preferred to stay in their home.
Deputy Steve Dooley said that authorities drove through water that was almost impassible but made it eventually to the house where the family was.
He said: “We made it to the house, and they just didn’t want to come out.”
Deputies told the station that they weren’t aware of any injuries from the storm in the parish.
Flights began arriving and departing again from the New Orleans airport after Barry headed north. The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said in a statement Sunday morning that most airlines returned to normal operations.
President Donald Trump urged Gulf Coast residents to be careful as Barry continued to drop rain across the region.
In a Sunday morning tweet, Trump said: “A big risk of major flooding in large parts of Louisiana and all across the Gulf Coast. Please be very careful!”
A severe thunderstorm embedded in one of Barry’s outer bands began rotating over Mississippi before dawn Sunday, prompting a tornado warning.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.
The storm prompted a flash flood warning that covered Jackson. The National Weather Service said early Sunday that up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain had already fallen in the Jackson area – and more was on the way.