Normally I look forward to Christmas. In this column, I am going to look backward to Christmas of 2022.
As you recall, the temperature dropped nearly 40 degrees in a matter of hours on December 22, 2022. The low temperatures were in the single digits and the highs stayed below freezing for three days. The high temperature was a crisp 36 degrees on Christmas Day.
The deep freeze made many landscape plants look terrible. I addressed the issue in the February 1, 2023, edition of “Farm and Garden Notes.” I advised readers to take a wait and see approach when deciding to prune or replace freeze damage plants.
Fast forward six months. It has now become evident which plants survived unscathed and the ones that were not so lucky. Fig bushes throughout Pontotoc County have been firmly placed in the latter category.
There have been reports of another problem impacting fig trees in our area. I received a call from a homeowner who said, “My fig tree has strange toothpicks coming from the trunk.” The University of Georgia Extension Service publication “Ambrosia Beetle’s Boring Holes in Freeze Damaged Fig Trees” and the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Granulated Ambrosia Beetle” provided details about the culprit.
Granulated ambrosia beetles are a major pest in landscape and fruit tree nurseries. Adult trees are normally strong enough to withstand ambrosia beetle attacks unless they are stressed from an injury such as the previously mentioned cold snap.
An attack causes certain death in tree seedlings with smooth bark including Bradford Pears, maples, sweet gums, magnolias, pecans, and peaches. The “toothpicks” are columns of frass that are excreted by ambrosia beetles as they form tunnels in the sapwood of impacted trees. Ambrosia beetles also introduce a fungal infection that serves as a double whammy.
Infested mature fig trees should be pruned even with the ground. It is important to remove the wood completely from the property or burned it immediately. The plants should produce sprouts from the roots that will produce figs in time.
Newly planted trees can be protected from attack using cultural practices such as planting them in well-drained soil. The trunks of susceptible trees can also be sprayed with bifenthrin. The correct timing of the sprays can be difficult since it is hard to predict when ambrosia beetle attacks will occur.
If you would like to learn more about issues that can impact landscape and fruit trees, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
