We’ve written a few things about our new college sports hires and a changing role for me – a change I thought I would slip into at SEC Media Days later this month.
Being in the middle of cherished summer vacation made it easier to push that change down the road a couple of weeks.
Then as Mississippi State started pulling away from Kumar Rocker, and it was clear Vanderbilt didn’t have the goods to handle MSU’s Will Bednar and Landon Sims, I started thinking, “Hey, I should write something.”
Actually my lovely wife, Laurie Alford, was the first to voice that thought, but I was getting there.
How often does one of our teams win a national championship?
And they are our teams.
Rivalries being what they are that’s a difficult concept for some to embrace, I get it.
Some Ole Miss fans chose to support the Bulldogs during this championship run, some did not. That’s a private decision.
I also say “our teams” because when Ole Miss and MSU thrive, it’s good for Northeast Mississippi.
It’s good for the schools, for the communities and for business.
As the state’s Name, Image and Likeness law went into effect this past week, some MSU players will get more than a championship ring from this Omaha run.
A paycheck as a product pitchman won’t be what they’ll remember most, though.
Sometimes we have to toot our own horns in Mississippi. We have a deserving reputation as a state with very good college baseball all around and on different college levels.
At the highest level there was one achievement missing.
It was good for all of us to celebrate a national championship by the Ole Miss women’s golf team a little more than a month ago.
But winning a title in what many refer to as one of the “big three” sports is different.
MSU under Ron Polk helped grow college baseball starting in the late ’70s. ESPN had as many cut-aways to Polk Wednesday night as Bednar had strikeouts in Omaha.
There have been bumps in the road, but MSU baseball has been a very consistent program, a national brand known for success in the SEC, in postseason and for multiple Omaha trips including in 2019 with an interim coach.
The national championship was the unconquered hill.
Finally the Bulldogs can add that to the resume.