There are a number of resources that offer financial assistance to women- and minority-owned businesses, including those at the federal, state and local levels. Owners can start their research into what’s available by looking at a couple of the best known resources — the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Mississippi Development Authority.
The SBA supports small businesses by connecting entrepreneurs with lenders and funding “to help them plan, start and grow their business.”
Among the numerous small business loan and assistance programs that the SBA has developed is assistance to businesses owned and controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals provided through the 8(a) Business Development Program.
Janita Stewart, district director of SBA’s Mississippi District Office, said in an email, “Our lending programs for these businesses happen in collaboration with a host of in and out-of-state traditional and non-traditional lenders, and we can fund some pretty significant deals up to $5 million through our 7(a) Guaranty loan program and a bit more if the loan is through SBA’s 504 fixed asset financing program if it’s for a special purpose.”
The Mississippi District Office serves the northern 70 counties, and the Gulfport Branch Office, which reports to the district office, serves the 12 most southern counties.
Just about every bank in the state is an SBA guaranty lender, according to Stewart. “We also have a smaller loan program, the SBA Microloan Program, where we have approved microloan intermediaries who make loans to micro-borrowers up to $50,000, intended to fulfill the needs of entrepreneurs that may not quite meet the requirements for a tradition loan.”
Stewart said the SBA’s Lender Match Program “is a very useful online tool that allows small businesses to sign up, answer a few questions, etc., and they could be on the receiving end of loan offers from lenders within a matter of a few days or less. Hundreds of thousands of ‘matches’ have been made over the course of the past couple of years just as a result of this tool.”
Also, the SBA has Women’s Business Ownership representatives available to advise women business owners. Another useful service is the free counseling provided by SCORE counselors on starting, operating or expanding a small business and the network of Small Business Development Centers in addition to our Veterans Business Outreach Center that supports veterans and families of veterans. Most recently, SBA awarded $100 million in funding to eligible non-profits through the Community Navigators Pilot Program, designed to help underserved markets connect the dots to access assistance available to them. Mississippi’s grantee is Community Students Learning Center which received a $2.5 million grant.
Additionally, there are two new Women’s Business Outreach Centers in Mississippi that are part of a national network of more than 130 centers that offer free and confidential one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance and mentoring for women entrepreneurs to help them with business startup, financial management and procurement.
“This is the first time we’ve had two WBCs in Mississippi simultaneously,” Stewart said. Alcorn State University’s WBC is headed by Daye Dearing and Jackson State University’s center is headed by Sydney Brown.
A “bevy of resources” to encourage the growth of minority and women owned businesses in the state are available through the Mississippi Development Authority. Assistance is provided through several programs and workshops with the goal of making owners more competitive in the marketplace.
According to MDA, “Incentive offerings specifically geared towards socially and economically disadvantaged companies help Mississippi small businesses find equitable footing. Additionally, the state’s low cost of doing business, efficient regulatory environment and the innovations and talent from eight public universities, including four research universities, provide a strong argument for in-state business.”
The state website lists six loans available to eligible small businesses:
1. The Capital Access Contract Loan Program is designed to increase the availability of financing for businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees or socially and economically disadvantaged businesses as designated by the U. S. Small Business Act by providing loans to eligible borrowers who have contracts with public entities and who, for various reasons, might have difficulty in obtaining conventional loans.
2. The Small Business Loan Guaranty Program provides access to capital for small businesses by providing loan guarantees to banks and other small business lenders. The SBLGP encourages lenders to make term loans or provide lines of credit to new or existing small businesses in a difficult credit environment to help with the development, expansion and retention of Mississippi’s small businesses.
3. The Small Business and Existing Forestry Industry Loan Program encourages the extension of conventional financing, and issues letters of credit by private institutions, to qualified enterprises in the state of Mississippi. Through this program, MDA provides low-interest loans to qualified small businesses or existing companies in the forestry industry.
4. The Minority Surety Bond Guaranty Program provides socially and economically disadvantaged minority businesses with technical assistance throughout the construction bonding process and provides eligible businesses with a bond guarantee where necessary. The program aims to increase minority participation in construction and building trade contracts with federal, state and local units of government.
5. The Minority Business Micro Loan Program provides loans to socially and economically disadvantaged minority- and women-owned businesses as designated by the Mississippi Development Authority’s Minority and Small Business Development Division. The maximum loan amount is $35,000.
6. The Minority Business Enterprise Loan Program provides loans to socially and economically disadvantaged minority- and women-owned businesses as designated by the Mississippi Development Authority’s Minority and Small Business Development Division.