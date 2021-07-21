First Baptist Church in Pontotoc was birthed on Valentine’s Day 175 years ago and the people have been laboring lovingly in our community ever since.
Pastor Dr. Ken Hester said the congregation couldn’t have a celebration in February because “the Covid 19 vaccine was just getting going good and we didn’t feel comfortable having a large crowd together.”
So the next best thing for the church to do was to sit tight and wait until July. “We always have our homecoming and summer revival the end of July so we decided to roll all these celebrations into one.”
The homecoming and birthday celebration will get underway this Sunday, July 25. “We are not going to have any first day services that day. We will begin with Sunday school at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m.,” Dr. Hester said. “And we are going to have a covered dish dinner afterward.”
Dr. Hester said he has been praying about these special celebrations for a long time. “I want God to do a work here. I’ve been praying that God will do amazing things not just in our church but in this community; and we are beyond excited.”
Bringing the special homecoming message will be Dr. Shawn Parker who is the Treasurer of the Mississippi Baptist Convention. “He is going to officially present us as being 175 years old,” Dr. Hester noted.
Sunday through Wednesday nights there will be revival services led by James Lewis from DeSoto Hills Baptist Church. “Our choir will be bringing the special music. They have not been able to do much since last year and we are excited that they can once again lead the church in special worship before the sermons each evening, which will begin at seven o’clock.”
The church has special events planned for each week night. “The men are challenged to pick a pew and pack it with their friends and relatives on Monday while the women are challenged to do the same on Tuesday. On Wednesday we are going to have a family meal at 6 p.m. before the worship services at seven. The meals will cost $3.50 per person, but only $14 all total if you have more than four people in your family who are coming. We need you to call the church at 489-1346 by Monday at noon to let us know the number of people who are coming from your family so we can adequately prepare. We don’t want to run short of food.”
In reflecting back on the 175 year history of the church he has been privileged to shepherd for the past 21 years, Dr. Hester said that’s a lot of years for “people to worship, marry people, bury people and in general love on folks. This is about the Lord and His blessings on this church during these many years.”
The theme for the week is “It’s about time,” Dr. Hester said. “It’s time to come together, time to celebrate the time we have together. We have had a tough year and a half and it’s time for us to get back at ministering.”
And Dr. Hester said he is grateful for the number of years God has blessed him to be part of the ministry in Pontotoc. “I’ve been privileged to baptize folks and later marry them and walk with them in their spiritual life. I’ve seen children grow up to be young men and young women. The congregation has been good to me and my wife, Temple, with a gracious relationship and it is a testament to them. It has been good for us to be here.”
The public is invited to each and every celebration at First Baptist Church beginning this Sunday, as the church celebrates their years of ministry and then moves into a time of revival praying, singing and preaching God’s word.