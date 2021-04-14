For those who love fishing the best of spring best of all, the next two weeks could well be better than the other 50 this year.
For many, spring is the most favored time of year for fishing. For those, the peak of the crappie spawn is the best of that, along with the pre-spawn run for bass and the year’s first warm full moon for bream. North Mississippi is poised to be deep into the best of all three in the following 14 days, which should make for an ideal time to be on the water.
Bream can be found on beds during the seven days prior to and the seven days after each full moon. Even though they gather so in every month of the year, and most prolifically in the warmer months from April to September, the first warm weather moon of the spring is typically the best of the best every year. The next full moon will occur April 26, 10 days from now, and it should coincide with warming temperatures to make for one of the hottest and most action-packed bream fishing stretches the year will see.
Bream form nests for spawning generally in two to six feet of water, though they sometimes bed deeper. They prefer a shallow area with a firm bottom, and protected coves are preferred over windswept banks. If there are stumps or willow bushes around, all the better. They typically locate their nests in clusters with other bream. These clusters are known as beds and are visible to the naked eye under water. A large bream bed will look like a rendering of the surface of the moon, pockmarked with craters, or a giant honeycomb. Ideally, in the coming days, the beds will also be well-populated with fish.
Depending on water conditions, they continue to use these same beds around every full moon. The beds represent a significant amount of work done by the fish that use them, and bream will return to them month after month, or alternately adopt them in place of the fish you’ve caught and transferred to Crisco Bay, so discovering where a good set of bream beds are is effort well spent. Beds can be fished productively day after day, month after month. It’s virtually impossible to remove too many, which makes catching and keeping a great plan of attack.
Once you’ve located a bed, work it from the outside in. When hooked, bream will run for deeper water. If you start in the middle of the bed or right next to the bank, the hooked fish will run through the other nests, spooking the other fish. By picking them off from the outside in, one or two good bream beds can provide all the action you want.
When it comes to terminal tackle, the lighter the better. Bream have a small mouth, and it can be hard to get a regular hook out, so a number 6 hook with a long shank is ideal. For bluegill, fish crickets and attach a split shot four to six inches above the hook, then set your cork at whatever depth the fish are. Use the lightest float you can get away with. This is situation long, thin porcupine quill floats are designed to address.
Redear seem to like eating off the bottom a little better than bluegill. Although they can be caught on crickets, red worms fished on the bottom are generally more effective.
Bream fishing is engineered for enthusiasts with short attention spans. There’s no need for a long wait. If you cast or drop your line in place and don’t get a strike immediately, try again. Bream on beds will hit a cricket or worm right away. When you’ve found one, you’ve found them all. When you catch one, just duplicate what you did before.
Saddle blanket specialties
For those with an affinity for crappie, the cool spring weather we’ve enjoyed so far has proven to be keeping the crappie spawn on a long and productive pace. Crappie won’t remain shallow when the water gets warm, so the crisp mornings and well-spaced cool snaps we’ve experienced have been all for the best for those with a preference for the finicky fish.
For the seasonal crappie fishermen still dedicated to dealing with the hassles of live bait, the state of the soft plastic art is such that giving jigs a try may finally be well worthwhile. While it’s true a live minnow will always look like a live minnow to a crappie, the best plastics on the market take provoking strikes a few steps further. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, plastics offer the opportunity to tune the bait to the clarity of the water and to the mood of the fish. Specialized shapes and engineered elements produce continuous wiggles and finite actions that catch fish when other methods do not.
Swimming minnows, baby shad and hot grubs from Bobby Garland Crappie Baits are attractive enough to give any minnow a swim for its scales. The swimming minnows feature a tail construction that keeps the bait in motion effectively without pause. Other offerings from the same line include scents embedded in the plastic.
Especially popular recently have been the grubs, cast from spinning reels to fish in very shallow water.
When the fish are in a foot of water, any attempt at vertical jigging is likely to end in frustration. If cover can possibly allow, casting to fish too shallow to fish from above can be productive.
As always, water temperature should dictate the size of the jig or grub, fishing smaller baits in cooler water, and water clarity should dictate the baits’ color. As the water moves from clear to stained, baits should become more colorful as well. In clear water, use shad-like colors: whites, light blues, pale pinks, pale blues, jigs with very little color to them, pale pearls or even clear, see-through baits with a little sparkle in them. In water whose color is at the other extreme, use jigs that are black and chartreuse, black and pink, dark, bright colors they can see.