For bass, the early and late bite is the best in the deeper sloughs and backwaters with topwater lures like frogs and buzzbaits. Crappie anglers are fishing deeper cover like standing timber and laydowns along the main channel.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are hitting the deep ledges and brushpiles in 18 to 30 feet of water. ass are starting to congregate on traditional summer time holes.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are hitting any deeper grass beds they can find along the eastern shoreline. Other anglers are running up to the mouth of the Buttahatchie in search of some spotted bass along the mouth and gravel bars up the creek to highway 45.
Enid Lake
For bass outside the early and late topwater bite, fish main lake points and the edges of the old river channel 8 to 16 feet deep. Target suspended crappie 12 to 18 feet deep in 20 or more feet of water in standing timber, creek mouths or the main lake.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, target standing timber along river and creek channels, creek mouths, or the main lake 4 to 15 feet deep. For bass, fish main lake points (any cover is a plus), humps and flooded roadbeds 6 to 14 feet deep.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
A lot of bass have moved out to the humps and ledges, while some fish are still in relatively shallow water around some of the shallower grass beds and sunken brushtops. The night bite is starting to pick up as some quality smallmouth are being caught.
Lake Lamar Bruce
The best bass action has come off points near drop-offs in deeper water. Crappie anglers are targeting structure along the levee in around 4 to 6 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are targeting suspended fish 10 to 14 feet deep in 15 to 18 feet of water from Gilley's Creek to Holiday Lodge. Bass can be found on structure at the same depths.
Tombigbee State Park
Both bass and crappie anglers are targeting deep cover in 15 to 20 feet of water. Some crappie are also being caught around the piers.
Trace State Park
For crappie, try fishing in coves with structure along the bank. Shallow timber and main lake points seem to be holding bass.