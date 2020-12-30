Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers should target the channel above the old Tombigbee River. Texas-rigged plastics, shakeyheads, slow-rolling big-bladed spinnerbaits, and crankbaits are good options along the rip rap.
Bay Springs
Crappie fishing in deep water around standing timber or other structure should be productive. Jigs and minnows, or jigs tipped with small minnows are best.
Columbus Lake
For bass, try fishing the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs, and any vegetation that may be holding fish. Target the deeper old river runs and some of the deeper backwater areas like the gravel pits for crappie.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners or shaky head rig watermelon colored plastic worms. Minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure should produce some crappie.
Enid, Grenada, Sardis
Bass usually will be in the clearest available water on any cover, on main lake points, or tributaries where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best baits. Best luck for crappie will generally be found trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks with jigs or minnows, or jigging in any remaining cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Water clarity is a big factor on fishing Pickwick Lake. If the water is clear, shad-style baits, Alabama rigs and swimbaits work well.
If the water is stained, try big bladed spinnerbaits, crankbaits or even chatterbaits. Fishing along the edges of the grass with jerkbaits or crankbaits may also produce some strikes.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water. Lake Lamar Bruce has a slot limit of 18 to 24 inches.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water. Either bait option may out produce the other on any given day, depending on conditions.
Trace State Park
Largemouth bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels. Try soft stick baits, drop shots, and jigs fished slowly. They can also be caught in the rip-rap along the dam.