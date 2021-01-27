Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers should target the channel above the old Tombigbee River. Texas-rigged plastics, shakeyheads, slow-rolling big-bladed spinnerbaits, and crankbaits are good options along the rip rap.
Bay Springs
Crappie fishing in deep water around standing timber or other structure should be productive. Jigs and minnows, or jigs tipped with small minnows are best.
Columbus Lake
For bass, try fishing the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs, and any vegetation that may be holding fish.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners or shaky head rig watermelon colored plastic worms. For crappie, minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure should be effective.
Enid, Grenada, Sardis
Bass usually will be in the clearest available water, usually near the dam, on any cover, on main lake points, or tributaries where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best baits. Best luck for crappie is either trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
For bass in clear water, shad-style baits, Alabama rigs, and swimbaits work well. If the water is dingy or stained, try big bladed spinnerbaits, crankbaits or even chatterbaits.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water for bass.
Rainbow trout in the pond by the lake may be kept, up to 3 per day.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks early and late in the day with various weedless presentations.
Trace State Park
Largemouth bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels. Crappie anglers should target willow trees and other deep structure with minnows and jigs.