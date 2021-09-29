Bass anglers are having some success fishing deeper sloughs around grass and stumps, as well as around the mouths of old river runs in the main channel. An early morning topwater bite is still being reported.
Bay Springs
An early morning and late evening shallow bass bite continues around the beds of hydrilla and pondweed scattered around the lake. The patches of grass with deeper water nearby seem to be the most productive.
Columbus Lake
With the cooler temperatures and rain this week, midday bass action should be improving. Topwater presentations have been effective in shoreline areas near deeper water dropoffs.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been for suspended fish in flooded timber or over other cover with advanced electronics. Otherwise, troll 14 to 22 feet deep in the main lake.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been either scoping jigs for fish suspended in flooded timber or over other cover, or trolling pink or orange crankbaits, jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in the main lake.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks by trolling minnows and jigs in 12 to 20 feet of water. Bass reports indicate finesse presentations are working best deep, while shad-imitations are most effective shallow.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have been caught in the shallows during the morning and late evening on topwater plugs and shallow-running spinners. With rain and cooling temperatures, they may remain in these shallow areas through most of the day, particularly if it is overcast.
Sardis Lake
Best results for crappie have been found been fishing 10 to 12 feet deep in 16 to 20 feet of water in standing timber or over other cover. For bass, fish topwater lures over main lake points very early and late in the day.
Tombigbee State Park
As temperatures cool, look for bass to be coming up into shallower water. Lures like spinnerbaits and weightless soft plastics work well at this time.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are still fishing deep. Some are having luck on topwater baits during the twilight hours. The deeper points and creek channel ledges are popular right now.