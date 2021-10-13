Crappie anglers are targeting the old river runs with cover along deeper banks. The Becker Bottoms area is popular.
Bay Springs
The deep bass bite is slowing down significantly as fish are moving shallower to chase schools of shad. Some anglers are targeting the deeper grass lines during the day. Most crappie anglers are targeting areas from Five Fingers and up toward Crow’s Neck.
Columbus Lake
Covering plenty of water is still the best bet for finding bass willing to bite. Topwater presentations have been effective in shoreline areas near deeper water dropoffs.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish topwaters over main lake points very early and late in the day. Fish jigs, crankbaits, and/or soft plastics 8 to 12 feet deep on the same points midday as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has either been scoping jigs for fish suspended in flooded timber, over other cover or trolling jigs or minnows 8 to 12 feet deep in the main lake.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks by trolling to drifting minnows and jigs in 12 to 20 feet of water. Any woody cover in that depth range should be a magnet for crappie if you prefer to use a vertical presentation.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Most bass have been caught just off of points next to dropoffs. Black and purple soft plastic worms are the bait of choice right now.
Sardis Lake
Best luck for crappie has been jigging 10 to 12 feet deep in 16 to 20 feet of water in standing timber, over other cover or trolling in the main lake and creek mouths. Clear Creek has been popular.
Tombigbee State Park
With the rain and cooler temps, many bass are up cruising the shallows. Lures like spinnerbaits and weightless soft plastics work well for these fish.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are reporting a fair bite as fish move into shallower depths chasing shad. Topwater lures or rattling crankbaits may produce.