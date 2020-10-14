Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the backwater areas and sloughs. If you find schools of shad, the bass aren’t far away.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs, but look for shallow vegetation to be holding fish as well.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper pockets and points, particularly those with cover. For bream, target deeper, shoreline cover.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been found in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, drift or slow-troll waters 6 to 12 feet deep. Crappie are very scattered from the fall lake turnover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are throwing various topwater lures and spinnerbaits in the morning and evening hours.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, best luck has been fishing jigs or minnows about 6 inches off the bottom in 5 to 7 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
For bass, shallow patterns are working well early and late.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers should target shallow cover during the twilight hours. For bream, fish 4 to 8 feet deep around cover.