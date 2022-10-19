Bass anglers have been targeting shallower backwaters and sloughs where shad are present. Crappie anglers are targeting stumps and laydowns 3 to 5 feet deep in the old river runs.
Bay Springs
The deep bass bite is slowing down significantly as fish are moving shallower to chase schools of shad. Crappie anglers continue to target brushtops and cover 15 to 25 feet deep with both minnows and jigs, but this bite is slowing down a little as the shad are moving shallower.
Columbus Lake
The deeper sides of old river and creek runs are good places to target, as well as backwater areas. Shad-imitating lures are a good bet as the temps drop and bass follow the shad up into shallower water.
Enid Lake
Crappie anglers are locating suspended fish in flooded timber or over other cover with advanced electronics. Target depths of 10 to 16 feet in the main lake and creek mouths.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being located 8 to 12 feet deep in the main lake, holding in suspension. Bass are hanging out 6 to 12 feet deep on main lake points, but have begun to chase schooling shad also.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The deeper water bass bite is dwindling quickly now as more fish are moving shallow to chase the schools of shad. Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks with minnows and jigs in 12 to 20 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream are being caught on brush piles in 8 to 12 feet of water with worms and crickets. Bass patterns are very scattered with the changing water temperatures.
Sardis Lake
Crappie are being caught 6 to 10 feet deep in 12 to 20 feet of water in standing timber or over other cover. Bass are still on lake points 8 to 12 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
With temperatures dropping, many bass are up cruising the shallows. Bream are being caught by bank anglers around cover near traditional bedding areas.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are reporting a fair bite as fish move into shallower depths chasing shad. Topwater lures or rattling crankbaits may produce fish. Larger bass still seem to be found in deeper water.