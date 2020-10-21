Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the backwater areas and sloughs with the best lures being spinnerbaits, square billed crankbaits, and Texas-rigged plastics. If you find schools of shad, the bass aren’t far.
Bay Springs
The early and late bass bite is lasting longer into the day. Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs, but look for shallow vegetation to be holding fish as well. For crappie, target deeper backwater areas like the gravel pits.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper pockets and points, particularly those with cover. For bream, target deeper, shoreline cover.
Enid Lake
Best luck for crappie has been found in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water. Bass have been following channels as falling water moves them toward the main lake.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, drift or slow-troll waters 6 to 12 feet deep. Crappie are very scattered from the fall lake turnover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are targeting woody cover in the coves.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, best luck has been fishing jigs or minnows about 6 inches off the bottom in 5 to 7 feet of water, but some are still fishing 10 feet deep in 12 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
For bass, shallow patterns are working well early and late. When the sun gets higher in the sky, anglers are working around points and drop-offs in 10 to 20 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers should target shallow cover with small spinnerbaits, roostertails, buzzbaits, and poppers during the twilight hours. For bream, fish 4 to 8 feet deep around cover.