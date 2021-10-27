Bass anglers have been targeting shallower backwaters and sloughs where shad are present. Crappie anglers are targeting stumps and laydowns in the old river runs 3 to 5 feet deep.
Bay Springs
The deep bass bite is slowing down significantly as fish are moving shallower to chase schools of shad. Some anglers are targeting the deeper grass lines during the day. Crappie anglers continue to target brush tops 15 to 25 feet deep and cover with both minnows and jigs.
Columbus Lake
For bass, cover lots of water with shad-imitating lures. Find crappie on timber 4 to 8 feet deep.
Enid Lake
For bass, work main lake points with soft plastics 4 to 10 feet deep. Crappie are suspended 6 to 9 feet deep above deeper cover.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are scattered and are on the move with the falling water. Target cover 6 to 10 feet deep in the main lake. Bass can be found on this same pattern as well.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass are headed to the shallows chasing shad. Reports of schooling are coming in from all parts of the lake. For crappie, target Yellow and Bear Creeks by trolling in 12 to 20 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are between patterns and can be caught on main lake points above dropoffs. Black and purple soft plastics have been productive. Crappie have been caught in the deep water on the structure along the levee. Bream are being found on brush piles 8 to 12 feet deep.
Ross Barnett Reservoir
For bass, locate emergent vegetation or woody cover in the shallows, as these are holding the shad bass have begun to chase. Crappie are still holding deep at 15 to 20 feet. Bream can be found 4 to 6 feet deep.
Sardis Lake
For bass, work shad-imitating lures on main lake points 8 to 12 feet deep. Crappie have been found 6 to 10 feet deep in standing timber, as well as 12 to 14 feet deep in major creek mouths.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass will be cruising the shallows as water temperatures fall. Bream are being caught by bank anglers around cover near traditional bedding areas.
Trace State Park
Bass are moving shallow to chase shad, though larger bass are still holding on their deep summertime haunts. Small spinnerbaits and curly-tail jigs have been effective for bream in the shallows.