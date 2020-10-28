Aberdeen Lake
Crappie anglers are hitting the old river runs with some success, but the action is picking up with the cooling water temps. Best depths are 4 to 8 feet.
Bay Springs
Bass anglers are targeting deeper grass lines during the day. Some are fishing the canal in the Divide Cut around the culverts and runouts.
Columbus Lake
For crappie, target the deeper old river runs and some of the deeper backwater areas like the gravel pits. Any woody cover in those deeper river runs should be ideal.
Elvis Presley Lake
Crappie anglers continue to target the deeper waters along the dam near the drain structure and around deep, offshore structure with any cover.
Enid Lake
Falling water has started to concentrate crappie in schools. Troll or drift jigs or large minnows in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Best reports for crappie have been from the Skuna River side from Skuna/Turkey ramp to Jack’s Slough slow trolling jigs or bigger minnows 6 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range. Any woody cover in those depths should hold crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still targeting the points and the earthen piers, particularly around any cover. Most are tightlining crickets and worms along the primary dropoffs in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish any cover on the edges of channels as shallow bass move to the main lake. Otherwise, fish deeper water off major points.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Bream anglers should fish 4 to 8 feet deep around traditional bedding areas and shoreline cover.