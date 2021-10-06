Target grass beds and woody cover in the deeper backwaters with topwater presentations early and late in the day. The topwater bite is likely to extend through midday during rainy and overcast weather.
Bay Springs
The deep bass bite is slowing down significantly as fish are moving shallower to chase schools of shad. Most crappie anglers are targeting areas from Five Fingers and up toward Crow’s Neck.
Columbus Lake
For bass, the deeper sides of old river and creek runs are good places to target. Tibbee Creek has been popular but with the heavy rainfall is still very muddy.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish topwaters in cover over main lake points very early and late in the day. Fish jigs, crankbaits or soft plastics 8 to 14 feet deep on the same points midday as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has either been scoping jigs for fish suspended in flooded timber or over other cover, or trolling jigs or minnows 12 to 16 feet deep in the main lake.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks trolling minnows and jigs 12 to 20 feet deep. Any woody cover in that range should be a magnet for crappie if you prefer to use a vertical presentation. Look for the bite to pick up as water temperatures start dropping.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have been caught in the shallows during the early morning and late afternoon on topwater plugs and shallow-running spinners. With rain and cooling temperatures, they may remain in these shallow areas through most of the day, particularly if it stays overcast.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, best luck has been fishing 10 to 14 feet deep in 16 to 20 feet of water in standing timber or over other cover. Some anglers have reported keepers holding close to the bottom.
Tombigbee State Park
With the rain and cooler temperatures, many bass are up cruising the shallows. For crappie, target cover along the shoreline and offshore with jigs.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are reporting a fair bite as fish move into shallower depths chasing shad.