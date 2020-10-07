Aberdeen Lake
Crappie anglers continue to target the old river runs with cover along the deeper banks.
Bay Springs
The patches of grass with deeper water nearby seem to be the most productive for bass. Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range.
Columbus Lake
For crappie, target the deeper old river runs and some of the deeper backwater areas like the gravel pits.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bream, target deeper, shoreline cover close to traditional bedding areas with red worms and crickets. Also try around the fishing piers as the shade and cover are attractants to the fish.
Enid Lake
Largemouth bass will be following channels as falling water moves them toward the main lake, or they will be on major points and ledges.
Grenada Lake
Both largemouth bass and bream will either be holding on cover or following channels moving from the backcountry toward the main lake as water levels fall.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still targeting the points and the earthen piers, particularly around any cover present. Most are tightlining crickets and worms along the primary dropoffs in 4 to 6 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Crappie anglers are either fishing 6 inches off the bottom in 4 to 6 feet of water, or fishing 10 feet deep in 12 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks early and late in the day with various weedless presentations.
Trace State Park
For bream, anglers should try fishing in 4 to 8 feet of water around traditional bedding areas and shoreline cover.