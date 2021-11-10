Bass anglers have been targeting larger backwaters and sloughs where shad are present. Shallow cover is holding decent numbers of fish. Crappie anglers are targeting stumps and laydowns in the old river runs 4 to 6 feet deep.
Bay Springs
An early morning and late evening shallow bass bite continues around the beds of hydrilla and pondweed scattered around the lake. Crappie can be found on brush tops 10 to 16 feet deep.
Columbus Lake
The river runs and gravel pits are producing some fish. The bass seem to be hanging on structure fairly deep although some have been caught up in shallower water on shad imitating lures.
Enid Lake
For bass, work 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points as well as ledges, humps, or old roadbeds. Crappie are 6 to 12 feet deep in flooded timber.
Grenada Lake
For bass, fish crankbaits, jigs and soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points, as well as humps, ledges and flooded roadbeds and bridges. Crappie have been caught by those trolling 6 to 10 feet deep in the main lake.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The bass bite continues to be fair to good for numbers right now as fish continue to move up along the flats and pockets to chase the schools of shad. Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 10- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass are being caught just off of points near dropoffs. Bream can be found amid brushpiles 8 to 12 feet deep.
Sardis Lake
For bass, target main lake points and other cover 4 to 8 feet deep. Crappie creel surveys report best luck has been jigging 6 to 10 feet deep in standing timber or stake beds from Hurricane Creek to Coontown Landing. Trolling in the main lake and major creek mouths 8 to 14 feet deep has also been producing.
Tombigbee State Park
With cool temperatures, many bass will be up cruising the shallows. Lures like willow-bladed spinnerbaits and flukes work well for these fish. Shallow running crankbaits are a good bet too.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are targeting cover 8 feet or shallower as the fish are feeding up before winter.