Aberdeen Lake
Crappie anglers are hitting the old river runs with some success. The best depths are 4 to 8 feet.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river and creek runs, but look for shallow vegetation to be holding fish as well.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper pockets and points, particularly those with some sort of cover on them.
Enid Lake
Falling water is concentrating crappie in schools or near cover. Best luck has been either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Best reports for crappie have been from the Skuna River side from Skuna/Turkey ramp to Jack’s Slough slow trolling jigs or bigger minnows 5 to 6 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still targeting the points and the earthen piers, particularly around any cover.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, target the Toby Tubby Creek area fishing 8 to 12 feet deep near the bottom.
Tombigbee State Park
Catfish anglers are targeting dropoffs and deeper shoreline cover like laydowns with tightlined liver and night crawlers.