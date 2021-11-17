Aberdeen Lake
Anglers have been targeting larger backwaters and sloughs where shad are present. Shallow cover is holding decent numbers of fish. Crappie anglers are targeting stumps and laydowns 4 to 6 feet deep in the old river runs.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 10- to16-foot range. An early morning and late evening shallow bass bite continues around the beds of hydrilla and pondweed scattered around the lake. That bite is lasting longer into the day as we move further into the fall season.
Columbus Lake
The river runs and gravel pits are producing bass. Crappie are on timber in 4 to 8 feet of water and scattered along grass beds on the shoreline.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish jigs, jerkbaits or soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds. Fish any cover on river and creek channel edges where the water is in the channels or up to 4 feet over the banks. Best luck for crappie has been fishing 6 to 12 feet deep for suspended fish in flooded timber or over other cover.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish in flooded timber or over other cover 6 to 10 feet deep or deeper in the main lake. For bass, fish jerkbaits, jigs, or soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points, as well as humps, ledges and flooded roadbeds and bridges. Also, fish any cover on river and creek channel edges where the water is in the channels or up to 4 feet over the banks.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The bass bite continues to be fair to good for numbers right now as fish continue to move up along the flats and pockets to chase the schools of shad. Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 10- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
With changes in temperatures look for bass to be changing their patterns over the coming weeks. Most have been caught just off of points near dropoffs. Crappie have been caught in deep water on structure and along the levee near the control structure. Bream can be found brush piles in 8 to 12 feet of water.
Ross Barnett Reservoir
Lower temperatures will cause largemouth bass to forage for food in shallow water. Find some emergent vegetation or woody structure to fish around. Crappie are still fairly deep at the moment with some anglers catching fish at depths of 15 to 20 feet.
Sardis Lake
For bass, work 3 to 8 feet deep above main lake points, as well as humps, ledges and old pond levees. Best luck for crappie has been jigging 6 to 12 feet deep in standing timber or other cover. Trolling in the main lake and major creek mouths 8 to 14 feet deep has also been producing.
Tombigbee State Park
With cool temperatures, many bass will be up cruising the shallows. Lures like willow-bladed spinnerbaits and flukes work well for these fish.
Trace State Park
The bass anglers are targeting shallower cover 8 or fewer feet deep as the fish are feeding up before winter. Small spinners and curlytail jigs have worked well for bream in the shallows.