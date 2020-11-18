Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the backwater areas and sloughs. If you find the shad, the bass aren’t far away. Crappie anglers are hitting the old river runs with some success. Best depths are 4 to 8 feet.
Bay Springs
Anglers report catching bass in 15 to 20 feet of water. The patches of grass with deeper water nearby seem to be best. The fall crappie bite continues to pick up. Anglers are targeting brushtops and cover 12 to 18 feet deep.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river and creek runs.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper pockets and points,particularly those with some sort of cover on them.
Enid Lake
Bass will either be following the river, creeks, sloughs and ditches toward the main lake or will be on major points. Falling water is concentrating crappie in schools or near cover. Best luck has been either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Grenada Lake
Best reports for crappie have been from the Skuna River side from Skuna/Turkey ramp to Jack’s Slough slow trolling jigs or bigger minnows 5 to 6 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range. Any woody cover in that depth range should be like a magnet for crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still targeting the points and the earthen piers, particularly around any cover. Bass anglers are targeting woody cover in the coves.
Sardis Lake
Best crappie fishing reports have been coming from the Toby Tubby Creek area fishing 8 to 12 feet deep near the bottom.
Tombigbee State Park
Catfish anglers are targeting dropoffs and deeper shoreline cover like laydowns with tightlined liver and night crawlers. Crappie anglers are targeting cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Crappie in the 9- to 14-inch range are being caught on jigs and minnows. The lake has an abundance of good-eating-sized bass under a pound.