Aberdeen Lake
Crappie anglers are hitting the old river runs with some success. Best depths are 4 to 8 feet.
Bay Springs
Anglers report catching bass in 15 to 20 feet of water.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river and creek runs.
Elvis Presley Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper pockets and points.
Enid Lake
Falling water is concentrating crappie in schools or near cover.
Grenada Lake
Best reports for crappie have been from the Skuna River side from Skuna/Turkey ramp to Jack’s Slough slow trolling jigs or bigger minnows 5 to 6 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still targeting the points and the earthen piers, particularly around any cover.
Sardis Lake
Best crappie fishing reports have been coming from the Toby Tubby Creek area fishing 8 to 12 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
Catfish anglers are targeting dropoffs and deeper shoreline cover like laydowns with tightlined liver and night crawlers.
Trace State Park
Crappie in the 9- to 14-inch range are being caught on jigs and minnows.