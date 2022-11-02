Bass anglers continue to target the backwater areas where schools of shad are present. Topwater, walking or popping lures are good choices for fish actively feeding on shad. Crappie anglers are hitting the stumps and letdowns in the old river runs with success.
Bay Springs
The bite is starting to pick up as the water temps continue to fall, but quality fish are proving harder to find for many anglers. Crappie anglers have been catching fish around brush tops and cover 12 to 18 feet deep.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the old river runs and creek runs as more shad move into those areas. Shallow vegetation and woody cover are holding fish. Crappie are holding on stumps and laydowns in 4 to 8 ft. of water.
Enid Lake
Suspended crappie being caught on jigs or minnows 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water in the main lake or at similar depths in remaining standing timber. For bass, target topwater action early, then work 5 to 10 feet deep midday.
Grenada Lake
Reports indicate crappie have gone shallow. Jig or troll 6 to 8 feet deep along river and creek channels, in standing timber or above deeper cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks and are working 12 to 20 feet deep. The bass bite at Pickwick has been very slow of late.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers continue to throw topwater lures and chartreuse spinnerbaits around woody cover in the coves. A few crappie are being caught in brush tops and cover in 8 to 10 feet of water.
Sardis Lake
Bass fishing is red hot with some anglers reporting 30- to 50-fish days. Target main lake points and the edges of creek and river channels 4 to 8 feet deep midday. Early and late, work shallow flats with topwater presentations. Recent crappie fishing success has been found working 5 to 10 feet deep in standing timber or other cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are working jigs or minnows successfully around any cover in 8 to 16 feet of water. For bream, target points, piers and letdowns in 5 to 10 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Bass fishing is fair, and should pick up with the cooling temps as bass move in after the shad.