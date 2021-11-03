Bass anglers have been targeting larger backwaters and sloughs where shad are present. Shallow cover is holding decent numbers of fish. Shallow running crankbaits, spinnerbaits, flukes and paddle tails have all been producing.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 10- to 16-foot range. Not all brush tops are holding fish, so you may have to locate several to find a group of fish.
Columbus Lake
Crappie fishing has been improving. Look for them on timber in 4 to 8 feet of water and scattered along grass beds on the shoreline.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish jigs, crankbaits, or soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds.
Grenada Lake
Crappie are being located 6 to 12 feet deep in flooded timber or over other cover. Bass are hitting soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
The bass bite continues to be good for numbers as fish continue to move up on the flats and pockets to chase schools of shad. Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 10- to 20-foot range.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass have been caught just off points near dropoffs. Black and purple soft plastic worms are the bait of choice. Bream have been caught on brush piles in 8 to 12 feet of water with worms and crickets.
Sardis Lake
For bass, fish main lake points with crankbaits, jigs, or soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep, as well as humps, ledges and old pond levees. Crappie are being caught by jigging 6 to 10 feet deep in standing timber or other cover.
Tombigbee State Park
With cooler temperatures, many bass will be up cruising the shallows. Lures like willow-bladed spinnerbaits and flukes work well for these fish. Bream are being caught by bank anglers around cover near traditional bedding areas.
Trace State Park
Bass anglers are targeting shallower cover 8 or fewer feet deep as the fish are feeding up before winter. Small spinners and curlytail jigs have worked well for bream in the shallows.