Aberdeen Lake
The crappie anglers are hitting the old river runs with some success, but the action is picking up with the cooling water temps. Pockets and sloughs on the west side of the lake are also good. The best water depths are 4 to 8 feet.
Bay Springs
Crappie anglers are targeting brush tops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range. Some fish may also be found along the deeper grass lines in the main lake.
Columbus Lake
Some bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs, but look for shallow vegetation to be holding fish as well. If you find the shad, the bass aren’t too far away.
Elvis Presley Lake
Shallow crankbaits, spinnerbaits, or weightless soft plastic presentations are good options if the bass aren’t committed to hitting a topwater lure.
Enid Lake
Bass will either be following the river, creeks, sloughs and ditches toward the main lake or will be on major points and ledges. Falling water has started to concentrate crappie in schools or near cover in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep.
Grenada Lake
Best reports for crappie have been from the Skuna River side from Skuna-Turkey ramp to Jack’s Slough slow trolling jigs or bigger minnows 6 feet deep in 10 to 12 feet of water.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Crappie anglers continue to target Yellow and Bear Creeks in the 12- to 20-foot range. Any woody cover there should be a magnet for crappie.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are throwing various topwater lures and spinnerbaits in the morning and evening hours. Target woody cover in the coves.
Sardis Lake
Most bass are holding less than 8 feet deep. Best crappie fishing reports have been coming from the Toby Tubby Creek area fishing 8 to 12 feet deep near the bottom.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover 15 to 25 feet deep.
Trace State Park
Bream anglers should try fishing 4 to 8 feet deep around traditional bedding areas and shoreline cover. The lake has an abundance of bass under a pound, and they’ve been biting well.