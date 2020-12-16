Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers should target the channel above the old Tombigbee River. Crappie anglers should try hitting the old river runs, pockets and sloughs on the west side of the lake.
Bay Springs
Crappie fishing in deep water around standing timber or other structure should be productive. For bass, downsize typical lure selections.
Columbus Lake
Crappie anglers should target the deeper old river runs and some of the deeper backwater areas like the gravel pits.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners or shaky head rig watermelon colored plastic worms.
Enid, Grenada, Sardis
Bass usually will be in the clearest available water on any cover, on main lake points, or tributaries where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best baits. Best luck for crappie is typically found trolling along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks with jigs or minnows or jigging in any remaining cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Water clarity is a big factor on fishing Pickwick Lake. If the water is clear, shad-style baits, Alabama rigs and swimbaits work well. If the water is stained, try big bladed spinnerbaits, crankbaits or even chatterbaits.
Lake Lamar Bruce
For bass, try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks. Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around cover15 to 25 feet deep.
Trace State Park
Largemouth bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels. Crappie anglers should target willow trees and other deep structure with minnows and jigs.