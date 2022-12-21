Aberdeen Lake
The crappie bite will be fair until water temps drop below 50 degrees. The best areas to target will be the old river runs and backwaters where some cleaner water is present. The best depth range during the cold season is generally 5 to 10 ft.
Bay Springs
Probably one of the best destinations in Mississippi for cold water bass fishing due to the clear water nature of the lake. Even with water temps falling to the high 30s or low 40s, bass, particularly spotted bass, can be caught. Once the water temps drop below 50, target main lake points and off shore structure. Productive water depths can range from 15 to 50 feet. Crappie can be located near the mouths of the big creeks and on the deeper brush piles scattered throughout the lake.
Columbus Lake
Several days in a row of warm weather will cause the bass to get active around the shallow sloughs and backwaters. For crappie, target the old river runs where cleaner water is present with the best depths being 5 to 10 ft.
Enid Lake
For bass, fish 5 to 8 ft deep with soft plastics, bladed jigs, crankbaits, or spinnerbaits off main lake points or on the edges of creek and river channels near cover. For crappie, work 4 to 12 ft deep over deeper water in the main lake for suspended fish.
Grenada Lake
For crappie, fish 5 - 8 ft deep in deeper water for suspended fish. For bass, target structure 4 to 10 feet deep with soft plastics.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Sudden rises in water level, which results in increased current, will typically turn on the bass and catfish bite, despite colder water temps. Crappie anglers continue to target woody cover in Yellow and Bear Creeks at depths of 12 to 20 feet.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Typically, bass will be relating to the creek channel once the water temps get into the low to mid 40s. For crappie, target cover along drop-offs 10 to 20 feet deep.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, fish 5 - 10 ft deep in standing timber or other cover. For bass, target river and creek channels 4 to 8 feet deep with soft plastics.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for the deep, offshore brush tops in 10 – 20 ft. of water to hold fish. Target deep structure for bass.
Trace State Park
The lake’s bass population is overcrowded. Anglers are strongly encouraged to keep all bass 12 inches and under. Bass fishing is fair, and should pick up with the cooling temps as bass move in after the shad.
