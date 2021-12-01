Crappie anglers are targeting stumps and laydowns in the old river runs. The best depths have been around 3 to 6 feet. Bass anglers have been targeting larger backwaters and sloughs where shad are present. Shallow cover is holding good numbers of fish.
Bay Springs
Main lake points are good areas to look for bass transitioning back towards deep water, but a few fish still remain shallow around the grass beds. Crappie anglers are targeting the 12- to 20-foot range around brush tops or dropoffs.
Columbus Lake
Bass are staying on the shad pattern and locating the shad is the best way to find bass. Cruising the shoreline has produced fish, but they seem to be up in thick cover and hard to reach. Crappie have been found in the same places the bass anglers are fishing. Look for them on structure in 4 to 8 feet of water and along heavy shoreline cover.
Enid, Grenada, Sardis
Ramp access will become more and more limited as the lakes are drawn down to winter levels. For bass, fish jigs, jerkbaits or soft plastics 4 to 8 feet deep on main lake points as well as ledges, humps or old roadbeds. Best luck for crappie has been fishing 6 to 12 feet deep for suspended fish in flooded timber or other cover.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Bass anglers are throwing a multitude of shad imitating lures like willow-leafed spinnerbaits, Alabama-rigs, blade baits, paddle tail swimbaits, suspending jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits. Finding the schools of shad is key. If there is significant current, try targeting the gravel bars, points and other current breaks. Some anglers are targeting a few of the grass beds that have shad in them. Crappie anglers are targeting the main creeks like Yellow, Indian and Bear with decent success. The deep bluff banks in Bear Creek are starting to get popular. Some anglers are trolling with jigs and crankbaits in open water and along some of the bluff banks, while other anglers are jigging vertically around deep cover.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Many bass are in heavy cover along the shoreline. Points next to drop-offs have been holding fish as well. Bream have been caught on brush piles in 8 to 12 feet of water.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers have had some success targeting points and any cover in 6 to 12 feet of water. Crappie anglers should target cover in 10 to 20 feet of water.
Trace State Park
The bass are starting to move deeper as the water cools, so primary drop-offs are good places to start looking.