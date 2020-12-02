Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the backwater areas and sloughs.
Bay Springs
Anglers report catching bass in 15 to 20 feet of water. The patches of grass with deeper water nearby seem to be the most productive.
Crappie anglers are targeting brushtops and cover in the 12- to 18-foot range.
Columbus Lake
Bass anglers are targeting the deeper sides of old river and creek runs, but look for shallow vegetation to be holding fish as well.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners or shakyhead-rigged watermelon-colored plastic worms.
Grenada, Enid, Sardis
Bass will either be following the river, creeks, sloughs and ditches toward the main lake or will be on major points.
Falling water is concentrating crappie in schools and near cover. Best luck has been either trolling or drifting jigs or large minnows in creek mouths or the main lake 4 to 10 feet deep over deeper water.
Winter fishing can be good since the fish often school tightly. Fish bite better after a few warm, sunny days. Unlike summer, the best bet is to fish midday on sunny banks. Bass will usually be in the clearest available water on any cover, on main lake points or tributaries where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best.
Best luck for crappie is either trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks with jigs or minnows, or jigging in any remaining cover.
Even in cold weather, catfish will feed in rainfall runoff.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Water clarity is a big factor on fishing Pickwick Lake. If the water is clear, shad-style baits, Alabama rigs and swimbaits work well. If the water is dingy or stained, try big-bladed spinnerbaits, crankbaits or even chatterbaits.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bream anglers are still targeting the points and the earthen piers, particularly around any cover.
Tombigbee State Park
Crappie anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Largemouth bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels.