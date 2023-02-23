Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers have been heading to Aberdeen looking for the pre spawn bite. Water temps are fluctuating widely due to the erratic weather but should be on a warming trend. As the temps come up, bass will get active around the shallow sloughs off the channel. A few bass bites have been reported in the very backs of the sloughs where clearer water can be found. Crappie anglers are finding success by following shad in deeper water.
Bay Springs
Bass reports have been inconsistent due to the weather but some anglers are figuring out the erratic bite on the lake. Main lake points, ledges and creek channels are still popular areas, with a few pre-spawn fish starting to show up on secondary points and brush as well.
Columbus Lake
Like the bass anglers, crappie anglers are targeting the cleaner backwaters in search of pre-spawn fish holding to woody cover. Jigs typically work better in dirty water conditions, but if you find an area with cleaner water, minnows may also get you a few bites.
Enid Lake
For crappie, jig, troll, or drift in the main lake, creek mouths, or in any remaining cover along river and creek channels. For bass, fish soft plastics, bladed jigs, crankbaits, or jerkbaits off main lake points or on the edges of creek and river channels near cover.
Grenada Lake
For bass, fish main lake points, humps, flooded roadbeds, or the edges of rivers or creeks with soft plastics, jerkbaits, or spinnerbaits around any cover. For crappie, jig, troll, or drift in the main lake, creek mouths, or in any remaining cover along river and creek channels.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
Yellow Creek and Bear Creek seem to be the go-to areas for crappie. The best depths have been 18 to 25 feet. Bass anglers are using the Alabama-rig, rigged with various sizes, shapes and colors of swimbaits to catch their fish.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Crappie fishing has been fair for anglers able to locate the fish. Crappie are out in deeper water and staying mobile as they chase shad. Bass anglers are catching quality fish on lipless crankbaits.
Sardis Lake
For crappie, drift or troll jigs or minnows around the dam or over the river channel in the main lake or major creek mouths or jig in any remaining cover. For bass, fish main lake points or on the edges of creek and river channels 4 to 8 feet deep.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for the deep, offshore brush tops in 10 to 20 feet of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
Quality crappie have been coming from deeper water, 20 feet or more.
