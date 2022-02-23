Bass anglers are heading to Aberdeen looking for the pre spawn bite. Water temps are fluctuating widely due to the erratic weather. When temps are up, bass will get active around the shallow sloughs off the channel. A few bass bites have been reported in the very backs of the sloughs where clearer water can be found.
Columbus Lake
Both crappie and bass anglers are hitting the water in search of the pre-spawn bite. For bass, dark colored jigs and Texas-rigged plastics have been the most popular.
Enid Lake
Best luck has been fishing for suspended crappie in the main lake or the mouths of creek coves with jigs or minnows. Use bigger baits and/or fish deeper to target larger crappie.
Grenada Lake
Best luck has been fishing for suspended crappie 6 to 9 feet deep in the main lake or the mouths of creeks and coves. Use bigger baits and fish deeper to target larger crappie. For bass, fish soft plastics around cover in the clearest water available.
JP Coleman
For crappie, target the bigger creeks and hollows looking for crappie suspended near the creek channels. Most anglers typically target 20 to 30 feet of water. Hair jigs get the nod during the cold weather.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are starting to target transition areas where fish will start staging for the spawn. Crappie anglers are catching a few 15 to 30 feet deep in cover.
Lake Monroe
Bass anglers are doing well on windy days when the shad are pushed up into a cove or along the dam.
Sardis Lake
Drift, troll or scope jigs or minnows for suspended crappie in the main lake or creek mouths, or jig in any remaining cover. Use bigger baits or fish deeper to target larger crappie. Bass congregate on Engineer’s Point and near the dam, as well as around any cover int eh main lake during low water periods.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for deep, offshore brushtops in 10 to 20 feet of water to hold fish. Bass anglers are still targeting the deeper water along the points and other structure.
Trace State Park
For crappie, target main lake points and flats in 20 to 30 feet of water.