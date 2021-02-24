Aberdeen Lake
The bass bite will pick up due to the upcoming warmer days. Try fishing in and around Buzzard Wing Slough and the slough near the marina for a good bite.
Bay SpringsBass reports on Bay Springs are still inconsistent, and dependent on the weather each day. Water temps are still in the 40s.
Columbus LakeThe bass bite will improve with warmer temperatures, but the recent front slowed things down a bit.
Elvis Presley LakeFor bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners or shaky head rig watermelon colored plastic worms. For crappie, minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure should produce some bites.
Enid, Grenada, SardisBass are in the clearest available water on any cover, on main lake points, or tributaries. Expect crappie to be slow until the water warms again.
JP Coleman/PickwickThe bass reports have been inconsistent, but quality has been good. Crappie reports have been fair from both Yellow Creek and Bear Creek. Best depths have been18 to 25 feet.
Lake Lamar BruceFor bass, try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water. Lake Lamar Bruce has a slot limit of 18 to 24 inches. All fish within the slot must be released immediately. However, one fish over 24 inches may be kept, and anglers are encouraged to keep small bass under 14 inches.
Tombigbee State ParkBass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks early and late in the day with various weedless presentations. The crappie reports are fair. Anglers are using both jigs and minnows around any cover in 15 to 25 feet of water.
Trace State Park
Bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels. The lake has abundant bass under a pound, and anglers are encouraged to keep bass under 13 inches. Crappie anglers should target willow trees and other deep structure with minnows and jigs.