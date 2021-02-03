Aberdeen Lake
Bass anglers should target the channel above the old Tombigbee River. Texas-rigged plastics, shakeyheads, slow-rolling big-bladed spinnerbaits, and crankbaits are good options along the rip rap.
For crappie try hitting the old river runs, pockets and sloughs on the west side of the lake. Crappie jigs or minnows will both work.
Bay Springs
Winter bass fishing means down-sizing your lure selection. Try spinnerbaits, shad raps, dropshots, and suspending jerkbaits.
Crappie fishing in deep water around standing timber or other structure should be productive. Jigs and minnows, or jigs tipped with small minnows are best.
Columbus Lake
For bass, try fishing the deeper sides of old river runs and old creek runs, and any vegetation that may be holding fish.
Elvis Presley Lake
For bass, try slow rolling black in-line spinners or shaky head rig watermelon colored plastic worms. For crappie, minnows fished deep along the dam and around deep structure should be effective.
Enid, Grenada, Sardis
Bass usually will be in the clearest available water, usually near the dam, on any cover, on main lake points, or tributaries where soft plastics or a bladed jig are best baits.
At Sardis, bass congregate on Engineer’s Point and the dam, but also around any cover in the main lake.
Fish soft plastics, jigging spoons, or a bladed jig.
Best luck for crappie is either trolling or drifting along the dam and in the mouths of major creeks.
Bream will typically be found in the same areas as bass. Try redworms fished under a bobber.
For catfish, any natural baits should work with a patient presentation.
JP Coleman/Pickwick
For bass in clear water, shad-style baits, Alabama rigs, and swimbaits work well. If the water is dingy or stained, try big bladed spinnerbaits, crankbaits or even chatterbaits.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Try fishing a drop shot rig with a shad colored straight tail plastic worm in deep water for bass.
Tombigbee State Park
Bass anglers are targeting the water willow along the banks early and late in the day with various weedless presentations.
Trace State Park
Largemouth bass can be found suspended around willow trees on the flats bordering creek channels. Crappie anglers should target willow trees and other deep structure with minnows and jigs.
Open seasons
Rabbit, Squirrel
Through Feb. 28
Quail
Through March 6
Youth, Veteran, Active Military
Waterfowl Days
Saturday to Sunday
Light Goose Conservation Order
Through Friday
Feb. 8 to March 31
Spring Turkey, Youth
March 8 to 14
Spring Turkey, General
March 15 to May 1