Conditions remain muddy. The bass report is average for this time of year, as fish begin moving into the shallows. If you’re able to find a pocket of cleaner water, look for both jigs and minnows to have some success for crappie around woody cover.
Bay Springs
Bass fishing is pretty tough right now. A few are being caught here and there, but numbers are hard to come by.
Columbus Lake
For bass, dark colored jigs and Texas-rigged plastics have been the most popular for highest visibility in the muddy water. For crappie, jigs tend to work better in mixed or dirty water as well.
Enid Lake
Higher water has scattered the crappie. Best luck has been fishing in 9 to 12 feet of water for these fish.
Grenada Lake
Best luck has been fishing for suspended crappie in 6 to 9 feet of water.
JP Coleman
For bass, target offshore humps, points, and river ledges with 1 oz. spinnerbaits, Alabama rigs, suspending jerkbaits, jigs and grubs. For crappie, target the larger hollows along Indian and Yellow Creeks. Most anglers target 20 to 30 feet of water.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are targeting deep water off of points with deep-running lures like diving crankbaits and dropshots. Those looking for bass that might’ve started moving into transition areas for the spawn are running lighter lures like jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and lipless crankbaits.
Sardis Lake
Crappie were caught this past weekend around cover on the edges of the river channel in the upper end of the lake.
Tombigbee State Park
For crappie, look for deep, offshore brushtops in 10 to 20 feet of water to hold fish. For bream, tightlining worms in 10 to 15 feet of water will be most productive.
Trace State Park
Other than points, target the creek channels on each side of the lake for bass.