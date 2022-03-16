Conditions at Aberdeen remain muddy. The bass report is average for this time of year, as fish begin moving into the shallows. This latest rain and cold front may knock them back a bit, but expect them to be on the move soon. For crappie, if you’re able to find a pocket of cleaner water in the backwaters, look for both jigs and minnows to have some success around woody cover.
Bay Springs
Bass fishing is pretty tough right now. A few are being caught here and there, but numbers are hard to come by. Crappie fishing was good this past weekend, but this week’s cold and rain will probably set them back.
Columbus Lake
Both crappie and bass anglers are hitting the water in search of the pre-spawn bite. With warming temps, look for the action to pick up soon. Both sets of anglers are targeting cleaner backwater areas.
Enid Lake
Best results for crappie have been found fishing in 4 to 10 feet of water, either trolling or using electronics in the main lake or mouths of creek coves.
Grenada Lake
Best luck for crappie has been fishing for suspended fish 4 to 9 feet deep either trolling or with advanced electronics in the mouths of creek coves or in tributaries with jigs or minnows. Best reports overall have come from the Yalobusha River arm of the lake.
JP Coleman
For bass, target offshore humps, points, and river ledges with 1 oz. spinnerbaits, Alabama rigs, suspending jerkbaits, jigs, and grubs. Most crappie anglers typically target 20 to 30 feet of water in these temperatures. Hair jigs get the nod during the cold weather.
Lake Lamar Bruce
Bass anglers are targeting deep water off of points with deep running lures like diving crankbaits and drop-shots. Those looking for bass that might’ve started moving into transition areas in preparation for the spawn are running lighter lures like jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and lipless crankbaits.
Sardis Lake
Reports indicate some crappie caught lately on cover on the river’s edges. Falling water levels are limiting travel. Elsewhere, drift, troll or scope jigs or minnows for suspended fish in the main lake or creek mouths or jig in any remaining cover.
Tombigbee State Park
For bream, tight lining worms in 10 to 15 feet of water will be the most productive technique during the cold months. For crappie, look for deep, offshore brush tops in 10 to 20 feet of water to hold fish.
Trace State Park
For crappie, target main lake points and flats in 20 to 30 feet of water. Small hair jigs seem to out produce minnows.